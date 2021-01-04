Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 600,000

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpassed 600,000 as of Sunday afternoon, with the total hitting 601,653, including 15,865 deaths, according to CTV, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, reported 2,964 new cases and 25 additional deaths.

There has been an average increase of 2,792 new cases per day over the past week and Ontario set a new single-day record of 3,363 cases on Saturday.

Ontario's cumulative number of cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began reached 190,962.