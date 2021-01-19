Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland reported 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,530, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Four new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, three each in Zhejiang and Guangdong, and one each in Shanxi and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Tuesday.
Among all the imported cases, 4,256 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 274 remained hospitalized, the commission said.
No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.
