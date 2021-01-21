No Tsunami risk after 7.0 magnitude quake at sea near Philippines

A tsunami was not expected after an earthquake measured at magnitude 7.0 was detected at sea near the Philippines on Thursday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The quake occurred at a depth of 98.5 km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pegged the quake at a magnitude of 7.1 with a depth of about 114 km, after having initially reported magnitudes of 7.2 and 6.8.