India set to manufacture containers to boost exports

As India goals to boost its exports, the federal government is taking a look at manufacturing containers in an enormous means whereas creating a transport line underneath the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme. Containers are required to ship goods. At current, India is solely depending on the general public sector .

While the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has already set up a committee to examine the feasibility of producing containers at Bhavnagar in Gujarat, sources stated that different such hubs are additionally being checked out.

Until now, most exporters have been relying totally on Chinese containers. But with geopolitical contours altering quickly, scarcity of containers has hit exporters, who’ve had bear the extra burden of freight value hike.

“We need to address the issue of containers at the earliest especially as we focus on boosting exports on one hand and reducing imports on the other,” Ajay Sahai, director basic, Federation of Indian Export Organisation informed India Narrative.

Traffic at India’s main ports touched 704.82 million tonnes in 2019-20, a report by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) stated.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, India has become a significant provider of rice grain, meat and different agriculture produce globally.

Shortage of containers, particularly within the put up Covid 19 period, has been inflicting delays in cargo of varied items.

“The issue of non-availability of containers has been brought to the notice of the government. As exports of rice has surged, the shortage of containers has proved to be a bid handicap. Going ahead, we expect global demand for rice from India to remain high and in order increase supply, it is critical to resolve this issue,” Vinod Kaul, government director, All India Rice Exporters’ Association stated.

In 2020, India’s farm exports rose by about 10 per cent.

The IBEF report highlighted that Indian agricultural, horticultural and processed meals are presently exported to greater than 100 nations, chief amongst them being the Middle East, Southeast Asia, SAARC nations, the EU, and the US.

India, which already provides over 32 per cent of the worldwide rice wants, witnessed an 80.4 per cent enhance in exports of rice  each basmati and non basmati throughout the April-December interval of the present monetary 12 months touching 11.58 million tonnes. Exports of non Basmati rice alone accounted for a rise of 129 per cent.

Besides, India has been exporting meat, sugar, dairy merchandise, honey, pulses.