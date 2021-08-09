Foreign terror networks assisting Taliban in "barbaric acts" in Afghanistan: Envoy at UNSC

Afghanistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ghulam M Isaczai on Friday said that the Taliban is receiving assistance from foreign fighters of transnational terrorist networks while committing "barbaric" acts in the war-torn country.

"In a deliberate act of barbarism Taliban isn't alone. They're assisted by foreign fighters from transnational terrorist networks. Together they are threatening peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and also in our region and beyond, Isaczai said.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan in New York, Ghulam M Isaczai said that the terrorist group had launched over 5,500 attacks in 31 provinces with the direct support of the foreign fighters.

"Compelled to ask for this urgent meet as the situation in the country has been rapidly deteriorating due to recent escalation of violence by Taliban and their brutal military offensives on major cities and population centres in provinces," he said.