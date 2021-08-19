Nepal, India agree to accelerate implementation of bilateral projects

The ninth meeting of the Oversight Mechanism (OSM) held here today carried out a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation projects since its eighth meeting held on August 17, 2020, Trend reports citing Himalayan News Service.

Both sides deliberated on the issues at length and agreed to expedite the implementation of such projects, as per a media release issued by the Embassy of India.

The meeting was cochaired by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Vinay Mohan Kwatra, ambassador of India to Nepal.

"The co-chairs noted the progress made in various development projects in the last one year despite the constraints of the COVID pandemic, which showcased the strength and resolve of our bilateral partnership and the proactive support and facilitation extended by both sides," the release states.

The meeting recognised progress in reconstruction of houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot, which is almost nearing completion, completion of 13 road packages in Tarai area of Nepal, satisfactory progress in Arun-III project as well in most of the road and transmission line projects under Indian government's lines of credit and commencement of construction of integrated check post at Nepalgunj.

It was agreed to follow-up on the decisions of OSM through regular coordination to support project implementation and resolve ground-level issues. Both chairs also noted with appreciation COVID-19-related cooperation, including supply of medicines, medical equipment, beds, ICU, ventilators, and vaccines to Nepal by India.

The OSM was set up in 2016 to monitor the progress of various India-assisted projects and initiatives. The meeting was attended by representatives of various ministries, departments and agencies of government of Nepal, officers of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, consultants, contractors and other stakeholders engaged in implementation of the projects.

Both co-chairs agreed to hold the next meeting of the OSM on a mutually convenient date.