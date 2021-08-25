India pips US; is 2nd most attractive manufacturing hub globally

India has overtaken the United States (US) to become the second-most sought-after manufacturing destination globally, driven mainly by cost competitiveness, according to real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield.

China remains at number one position, the consultant said in its 2021 Global Manufacturing Risk Index, which assessed the most advantageous locations for global manufacturing among 47 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

"India takes the second spot after China as the most sought-after manufacturing destination globally," Cushman and Wakefield said in a statement.

The US is at third position, followed by Canada, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Lithuania, Thailand, Malaysia and Poland.

In last year's report, the US was at second position while India ranked third.

The consultant said that this indicates the growing interest shown by manufacturers in India as a preferred manufacturing hub over other countries, including the US and those in the APAC region.

"The growing focus on India can be attributed to India's operating conditions and cost competitiveness.

"Also, the country's proven success in meeting outsourcing requirements has led to the increase in the ranking year-on-year," the statement said.

The rankings in the report are determined based on four key parameters, including the country's capability to restart manufacturing, business environment (availability of talent/labour, access to markets), operating costs, and the risks (political, economic and environmental).