71% of India's adult population have received first Covid vaccine dose: Govt

Seventy-one per cent of the country's adult population have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 27 per cent have got both doses, the government said on Thursday as the cumulative vaccine shots administered in the country crossed 93 crore.

Addressing a press conference here, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said there was no issue with vaccine availability in the country now as he urged people whose second dose were due to get fully vaccinated.

Around 93 crore vaccine doses have been given, and second dose coverage is also picking up speed, he said, adding that it is very important to fully protect ourselves.

"The second dose of many people is due. Our vaccines are completely safe, there is not much reaction and they can be taken during festivals too," Paul said.