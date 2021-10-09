Tropical storm Lionrock hits Hong Kong

Tropical storm Lionrock is lashing Hong Kong paralyzing normal activities there. A local weather observatory raised its eighth (out of possible ten) warning signal on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The city is being battered with surging winds and heavy rain. Offices, banks, state institutions are closed, the ferry service and unloading operations in the port have been suspended.

Currently, the eye of the storm named after a mountain in Hong Kong is in the vicinity of Hainan Island 550 kilometers south-west of Hong Kong and is moving towards Vietnam. However, meteorologists say that under the impact of the northeast monsoon the cyclone has significantly increased affecting the entire region.