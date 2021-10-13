Need to ensure Afghan territory not used for terrorism: PM Modi at G20 extraordinary summit

At the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need to ensure that the Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally.

The meeting was chaired by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who hosted a special summit of the Group 20 major economies on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi, who participated in the meeting virtually, welcomed the initiative to convene a special meeting to take stock of the current situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting tackled issues related to humanitarian situation, concerns relating to terrorism, and human rights issue in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power.