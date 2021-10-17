8 killed, over 20 injured in traffic accident in Peru
Eight people were killed and more than 20 others were injured after a bus collided with two vehicles on Saturday in the southern department of Arequipa, Peru, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The bus, belonging to the company Tuti Tours, was coming from the province of Caylloma when it lost control and collided with two other vehicles, Radio Programs of Peru cited the National Police as saying.
Local media said that six people died at the scene and another two died after being transferred to the San Juan de Dios medical center.
Sixteen injured people were admitted to the medical center, including six under 10 years of age, and the rest of the injured were taken to Goyeneche Hospital.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shares publication in connection with anniversary of Armenia's missile attack on Ganja
Information about firing of Azerbaijani army in direction of Arazdeyen does not reflect truth - Ministry of Defense
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on October 17, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Post-conflict reconstruction projects launched by President Ilham Aliyev is unprecedented - Aide to President (VIDEO)
Over past 25-30 years, no country independently conducted such large-scale reconstruction in post-conflict period - aide to Azerbaijani president
Armenia must take serious and positive steps to open communications - Azerbaijani president's assistant (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be famous for its "smart cities" and agricultural products - Turkish ambassador
Representatives of diplomatic corps view restoration work in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel on October 16, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)