Hulk wins Brazilian Serie A Golden Ball award

Atletico Mineiro forward Hulk has won the Golden Ball award for the best player in Brazil's Serie A this year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 35-year-old was a key member of an Atletico outfit that clinched the club's first Brazilian top-flight title in 50 years and reached the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, South America's top club competition.

On an individual level, he scored a competition-high 19 goals in the Serie A as well as providing seven assists.

"Being Brazilian [Serie A] champion, top scorer, Silver Ball recipient (as one of the best forwards) and Golden Ball winner is very gratifying," Hulk said after receiving his trophy in a televised ceremony on Friday.

"I've enjoyed having my feet on the ground and the constant quest to improve every day. Thank you to everyone who voted for me."

The runner-up was Hulk's Atletico teammate, defender Guilherme Aranha, while Bragantino winger Artur was third and Flamengo forward Bruno Henrique fourth.

Meanwhile, Atletico had seven of the 11 players named in the Brazilian Serie A team of the year. They were goalkeeper Everson, defender Junior Alonso, full-backs Mariano and Guilherme Arana, midfielders Jair and Nacho Fernandez and Hulk.

Previous winners of the Golden Ball award, decided by a vote conducted by Brazil's football journalists, include Falcao, Zico, Romario, Ronaldinho and Gabriel Jesus.