Vax centres can remain open till 10 pm in India

The Health Ministry has said there is no time limit for Covid vaccination centres to function.

“There is an impression that Covid vaccination centres remain open only from 8 am to 8 pm. It is reiterated that no time limit for vaccination centres has been set. In case of increased demand (for doses), it is advised that multiple teams be arranged at a particular centre. The timings of the centres are flexible and can be stretched till 10 pm based on the available human resources and infrastructure,” Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Health, clarified in a letter to the states today.

He said the given the rising Covid cases in the country, it was all the more important to ensure compliance with the Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Covid protocols must be strictly enforced at vaccination centres,” he added.