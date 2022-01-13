Study shows booster dose of Covaxin has neutralising effect on Omicron, Delta variants, says Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said a study has demonstrated that a booster dose of Covaxin has a neutralising effect on the Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19.



The study conducted at Emory University demonstrated that subjects who received a booster dose of Covaxin (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series have witnessed neutralising of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants, the vaccine major said in a statement.



Earlier studies had demonstrated the neutralising potential of Covaxin against other SARS-CoV-2 variants -- Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta and Kappa, it added.

"As the dominant COVID-19 variant throughout the world, Omicron poses a serious public health concern. Data from this preliminary analysis show individuals receiving a booster dose of Covaxin have a significant immune response to both the Omicron and Delta variants.



"These findings suggest that a booster dose has the potential to reduce disease severity and hospitalizations," Emory Vaccine Center Assistant Professor Mehul Suthar, who led the laboratory analysis, noted.