S.Korea's Yoon to meet U.S., Japan leaders in Spain during NATO summit

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will meet leaders of the United States and Japan on Wednesday during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Madrid, an official at the presidential office said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The trilateral meeting, which would be the first such gathering since September 2017, is scheduled to for 2:30 p.m., though changes can be made, the official said.

President Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are not likely to hold a separate meeting, the official added.