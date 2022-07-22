52nd DG-level talks between India, Bangladesh border forces focus on curbing trans-border crimes

The border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh held talks on curbing trans-border crimes and taking necessary measures to ensure peace and tranquillity along the border at the 52nd Director General-level coordination conference.

In the five-day conference from July 17-21 between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), the two forces stressed the need for building upon mutual trust and harmony among them.

The conference was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Indian delegation was headed by BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh, and the Bangladesh delegation was headed by DG BGB Major General Shakil Ahmed.

After a thorough discussion on the agenda points, both sides appreciated each other’s concerns and committed to settling different border issues amicably through continued, constructive and positive engagements at all levels, mentions a BSF statement.

“They jointly agreed to implement the decision of the conference at the ground level in true spirit.”

The Joint Record of Discussions signed by the Directors General of both BSF and the BGB includes their joint efforts to curb trans-border crimes by adopting extra precautionary measures such as increasing coordinated patrols and enhancing vigilance and sincere commitments.

Both sides also agreed to undertake joint efforts to bring down the number of incidents of assault and border crime by intensifying public awareness programmes, undertaking appropriate socio-economic developmental programmes in vulnerable areas, educating the border population about the sanctity of IB, and preventing criminals and inhabitants from crossing the IB, stated the statement.

“Both sides highlighted the importance of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing the menace of smuggling contrabands, such as various narcotics (especially YABA), firearms, FICN, gold, etc, and agreed to remain cautious and steadfast to stop smuggling through sharing of real-time information and active anti-smuggling efforts,” read an official release.

Both sides agreed to take effective steps to continue to sensitise the border populace to refrain from violation of IB, illegal crossing, intrusion, smuggling, human trafficking, uprooting border pillars, and other trans-border crimes, mentions the statement.

Both sides mutually agreed to constructively engage the respective higher authorities for concurrence of the pending developmental work within 150 yards of IB, it said.