U.S. daily COVID-19 cases remain close to 130,000

Newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the United States remain close to 130,000 daily, the highest level since February, MarketWatch reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of cases is likely higher, given the number of people who are testing at home, where the data are not being collected, said the report.

COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are rising in the United States as the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to spread in the country.

The daily average for hospitalizations rose to 42,862, up 12 percent in two weeks. Daily average deaths increased 3 percent to 429, it reported, citing a New York Times tracker.