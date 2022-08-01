Afghan cadets trained in India receive warm welcome in Kabul

A group of Afghan cadets, who returned to their home country after completing training in India, received a warm welcome from the Taliban-led government officials on Friday.



The two dozen cadets who returned to Kabul had passed out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on June 11.

“The MoD, Afghanistan, encouraged by our humanitarian aid and placement of our technical team in Indian Embassy, Kabul, had requested EoI Kabul through an official letter on 25.06.22 requesting direct communication with the Afghan cadets trained in IMA/ NDA, India. Govt agencies including MEA facilitated talks between MoD Afghanistan and Afghan cadets and they finally returned after assurances of safety and employment from the Afghan Minister of Defence on 28.07.22,” Taliban led Defence Ministry said in a statement on the return of Afghan cadets.

It is noteworthy that twenty-five cadets of the Afghan military academy were sent to India before the Taliban came to power, against whom they were taught to fight.

The warm welcome of India-trained Afghan cadets by the Taliban government reflects Kabul’s growing closeness to New Delhi.