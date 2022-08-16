US will be key partner in creation of new India, says ambassador Taranjit Sandhu

The United States will be a key partner in the journey of India in the next 25 years as the country aspires to ascend to new heights of prosperity, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said. He said The India-US partnership has become one of the most consequential relationships for both the countries and for the world.

“As the country (India) is making positive strides, we have more work to do to fulfill the aspirations of future generations. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the journey of the next 25 years would mark the creation of a new India. The goal of this ‘Amrit Kaal’ is to ascend to new heights of prosperity," Sandhu said.

In this journey, the United States will be a key partner for India, he said in his remarks after unfurling the national flag at India House to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day on Monday in the presence of embassy staff and members of the Indian diaspora.

“The India-US partnership, led by PM Modi and President Biden, has become one of the most consequential relationships for both the countries and for the world. We are continuously working together and leveraging our synergies and complementarities to advance global peace, stability, sustainability of the planet, and human development," Sandhu said. He said the Indian diaspora will continue to be a critical pillar in this regard.