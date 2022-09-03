Brazil's ex-president Lula leads pre-election poll

Brazilian presidential candidate and ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva led the latest pre-election poll with 45 percent of the vote, trailed by incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro with 32 percent, a Datafolha poll shows, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Lula da Silva, a candidate of the Workers' Party, slipped 2 percentage points from 47 percent in the last survey on Aug. 18, while Bolsonaro remained steady at 32 percent.

Candidate Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labor Party was in the third place with 9 percent of the vote, followed by Tebet of the Brazilian Democracy Movement with 5 percent.

If none of the candidates garner more than 50 percent of the vote in the Oct. 2 presidential election, a runoff will take place at the end of October.

The data was collected from 5,734 people in 284 municipalities between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 to capture the nation's reaction to the first televised presidential debate held on Aug. 28 in the city of Sao Paulo.