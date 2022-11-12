Chinese premier meets Japanese, S. Korean, Philippine leaders

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday held talks here with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos during the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

When talking with Kishida, Li said China and Japan are neighbors who cannot be resettled, and both sides are committed to strengthening cooperation in the fields of politics, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges. Both countries should work together to promote the stable and healthy development of their relations, he noted.

Kishida said Japan and China are neighbors and have made remarkable progress in cooperation in various fields. The Japanese side agrees that Japan and China should pursue friendly coexistence and will join hands with the Chinese side to keep advancing relations between the two countries, he added.

When talking with Yoon, Li expressed hope that China and South Korea will continue to uphold the spirit of mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the sustainable and healthy development of cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

Yoon expressed hope to work together with the Chinese side to promote greater development of South Korea-China relations on the basis of mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

When talking with Marcos, Li said China and the Philippines enjoy a deep traditional friendship, the common interests of the two countries far outweigh their differences, and bilateral cooperation in various fields is developing well.

The Chinese premier said China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with the Philippines and work with the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including the Philippines, to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea on the basis of mutual respect.

Marcos said the Philippines is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with China and work together in a spirit of partnership to achieve new progress in bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.