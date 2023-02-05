China disapproves its weather balloon downing by US - Foreign Ministry

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the protest against US actions leading to downing of the China’s weather balloon in the statement posted on the website of the Ministry, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Chinese side expresses its strong disapproval and protest against force used by the US to attack a civilian unmanned airship. China has repeatedly notified the US side earlier after the check that the airship is intended for civilian use and entered the US [airspace] because of a force majeure. This was an absolutely unforeseen situation," the Ministry said.

China reserves the right to the required further response and will decisively protect its lawful rights and interests, the Ministry added.