Fire at Indonesia's Pertamina fuel storage station kills 16

At least 16 people were killed when a fire broke out on Friday at a fuel storage station operated by Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina in the capital Jakarta, an official at the city's main firefighting unit said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The fire, which started after 8 p.m. local time (1300 GMT), burned some houses and sent nearby residents in the densely populated areas into a panic, some of whom fled with their belongings, footage from broadcasters showed.

Two of the 16 fatalities were children, while 50 people were injured including one child, according to Rahmat Kristanto, an official at the firefighting unit.

Most of the injured people suffered from burns and the government will pay for their medical treatment, Jakarta's acting governor Heru Budi Hartono told reporters.

Explosions could be heard in footage shared on social media, although Reuters was not immediately able to authenticate the clips.