Kremlin aide says no plans for meeting between Putin, Kim Jong-un in China's Qingdao

4 June 2018 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planned to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in China’s Qingdao, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, TASS reports.

"There are no plans for such a meeting," he said.

The Russian presidential aide also said that he was not aware whether the North Korean leader would be in Qingdao. "There is no information on that," Ushakov said, adding that "everybody knows the date, June 12, which coincides with another important event set to take place in Singapore [the North Korea-US summit]."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Statement by Trend News Agency over developments around Russian Foreign Ministry (VIDEO)
Politics 17:20
Populism is magic word of Pashinyan's initiatives: Strategic Outlook expert
Commentary 17:07
Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states
Russia 16:31
North Kazakhstan to import 100 tons of soybeans to China
Kazakhstan 16:23
Azerbaijan Press Council: Russian Foreign Ministry denies truth that everyone saw
Politics 16:18
EU looks into extending dumping duties on Chinese bicycles
Europe 15:56
Kremlin says received no U.S. communication on possible Trump-Putin summit
Russia 15:35
China says in principle door is open to talks with U.S. on trade
China 12:54
Vladimir Putin: Russia is not seeking to split Europe
Russia 12:16
South Korean, US top diplomats discussed preparations for Singapore summit
Other News 11:05
Russian oil company discusses co-op prospects in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:56
China says it regrets EU's WTO action over patent rights
China 09:49
Crude oil prices ease on record U.S. output, higher OPEC supplies
Oil&Gas 09:42
Germany’s Left Party co-leader calls for returning Russia to G7
Europe 06:29
North Korea state media says Syria’s Assad wants to meet Kim
Arab World 03:35
North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says
Other News 02:31
U.S. trade mission seeking structural changes to China's economy: Mnuchin
US 3 June 07:14
North Korea to get relief only after 'verifiable and irreversible step to denuclearization': Mattis
US 3 June 06:25