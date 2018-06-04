Kremlin aide says no plans for meeting between Putin, Kim Jong-un in China's Qingdao

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planned to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in China’s Qingdao, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, TASS reports.

"There are no plans for such a meeting," he said.

The Russian presidential aide also said that he was not aware whether the North Korean leader would be in Qingdao. "There is no information on that," Ushakov said, adding that "everybody knows the date, June 12, which coincides with another important event set to take place in Singapore [the North Korea-US summit]."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news