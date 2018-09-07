Putin meets with Erdogan before summit on Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 7

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, before the summit on Syria, with the participation of Russian, Iranian and Turkish leaders, RIA Novosti reported Sept. 7.

The meeting was held at the International Congress Center in Tehran.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov also attended the meeting.

The three leaders discussed the situation in Syria’s Idlib city. It is one of the de-escalation zones as part of the Astana format. There are about 3 million civilians in Idlib.

