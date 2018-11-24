Lavrov: Russia-Portugal trade may top $1.5 bln in 2018

24 November 2018 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

The trade between Russia and Portugal may reach $1.5 billion by the end of 2018, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article published in the Portuguese newspaper Publico on Saturday, TASS reports.

"The trade demonstrates positive dynamics and may exceed $1.5 billion this year. The Inter-Governmental Joint Commission for Economic and Technical Cooperation is making a useful contribution to the work in this sphere," Lavrov said in his article titled: "Russia-Portugal: Cooperation for the Sake of Creative Development."

At a regular session of the Russian-Portuguese Inter-Governmental Commission for Economic and Technical Cooperation that will take place in Lisbon on December 6-7, the sides will discuss in detail their interaction in the sphere of high technologies and the fulfillment of the inter-governmental agreement on economic and technical cooperation, Lavrov said.

Russia’s foreign minister also noted the progressing political dialogue, including at the highest level. Thus, a meeting was held between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on June 20, Lavrov said.

