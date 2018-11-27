Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive on visit to Singapore

27 November 2018 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s Pacific Fleet vessels arrived on a business visit to Singapore's Changi naval base on Tuesday, Fleet Spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky told reporters, TASS reports.

"Today the Pacific Fleet’s task force, consisting of the Order of Nakhimov guards missile cruiser Varyag, the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev and the Boris Butoma large sea tanker - made a business call to the Changi naval base in line with the long voyage plan," Voskresensky said.

During the visit, the sides will hold a joint meeting on the issues related to the ship’s logistical support. Later on Tuesday, Russia’s Ambassador to Singapore Andrei Tatarinov will visit the ships.

The ships’ command is later expected to meet with Singapore’s Navy commander and the city mayor.

The Pacific Fleet ships will wrap up their visit to Singapore on December 2.

