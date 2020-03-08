Three new COVID-19 cases registered in Russia

Russia has confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in people who visited Italy within the past fortnight, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Over the last 24 hours, Russia registered three cases of the coronavirus infection among Russian citizens - one case is in Kaliningrad Region, one case is in Belgorod Region, one is in Moscow Region," the center said.

All the three have recently returned from Italy, one of the hotbeds of the epidemic, and are currently hospitalized. Meanwhile, people who contacted with them are being placed under medical supervision, the center added.

New cases bring the total toll of those infected with the virus in Russia to 17.

So far, COVID-19 has killed over 3,600 people worldwide and infected over 105,000 in more than 90 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,000 patients have already recovered from the disease.