Russia reports over 6,500 new coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 6,595 in the past day, a record high since July 12, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to its data, in the past six days, the daily growth did not exceed 0.6%. Russia’s case tally reached 1,128,836.

Some 215 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 205 in the Moscow Region, 189 in the Rostov Region, 162 in the Voronezh Region and 160 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Moscow Region, the Smolensk Region, the Tula Region, Tatarstan and the Chuvash Republic (0.3%).

Currently, 179,059 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.