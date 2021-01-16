BMW to recall 21,693 cars in Russia

BMW Rusland Trading, the official representative of BMW in Russia, will recall 21,693 BMW 3 Series Sedan (Series E90), Touring (Series E91), Coupe (Series E92), and Cabrio (Series F93) vehicles in Russia, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reports on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The recall will cover automobiles sold from November 2004 to December 2012, the regulator says.

The reason to recall motor vehicles is the potential worsening of the condition of the plug-in connection for the harness to the fan output stage. In rare cases it may lead to overheating and subsequent short circuiting or fusion of the inserted contact, the federal agency reports.

The plug-in connection on the fan output stage will be checked and improved, The fan output stage will also be replaced as necessary. All the repair work will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners, the regulator says.