Russia hopes to expand humanitarian ties with Italy — Lavrov

Russia hopes to expand humanitarian ties with Italy and wants to promote contacts between young people in both countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference following talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We value and try to develop humanitarian and cultural ties, educational exchanges in every possible way, we want to promote contacts between young people, the learning of our countries’ languages," he said.

The minister noted the mutual Russian-Italian year of museums scheduled for 2021-2022. "There are several joint projects, including events that will be organized in Italy on the occasion of the 200th birthday of Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoyevsky," Lavrov stressed.

He also expressed support for the activities of the Civil Society Dialogue Forum.