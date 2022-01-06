Gazprom, Botas sign 4-year contract for 5.75 bcm of gas per year

Gazprom Export and Turkish oil and gas company Botas signed a new contract for four years for the supply of 5.75 bln cubic meters of gas per year via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, according to a statement by Gazprom Export, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

On December 30, Gazprom Export and Botas signed a package of agreements concerning cooperation in the field of gas supplies and the use of gas transportation infrastructure.

"In particular, a new contract has been signed for the supply of natural gas to Botas starting from January 1, 2022. The contract provides for the supply of up to 5.75 bln cubic meters of gas via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline annually for 4 years," the company said.

It was reported earlier that Turkey and Gazprom were negotiating to increase gas supplies to the country. Over 11 months of 2021, the holding supplied 83.7% more gas to Turkey than in the same period in 2020.