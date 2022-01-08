Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 16,568 per day
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 16,568 per day to 10,634,603, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.16%.
In particular, 3,072 cases were detected in Moscow per day, 1,376 in St. Petersburg, 1,246 in the Moscow region, 380 in the Sverdlovsk region, 370 in the Krasnodar region, 321 in the Chelyabinsk region, and 318 in Rostov.
The number of so-called active cases, patients who are being treated, decreased in Russia to 653,042, the headquarters said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Kazakhstan's National Security Committee launches pre-trial investigation into treason against state
Some gangsters and terrorists taking part in Almaty riots were speaking non-Kazakh languages - Tokayev
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Turkmenistan, assent on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management