Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 16,568 per day

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 16,568 per day to 10,634,603, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.16%.

In particular, 3,072 cases were detected in Moscow per day, 1,376 in St. Petersburg, 1,246 in the Moscow region, 380 in the Sverdlovsk region, 370 in the Krasnodar region, 321 in the Chelyabinsk region, and 318 in Rostov.

The number of so-called active cases, patients who are being treated, decreased in Russia to 653,042, the headquarters said.