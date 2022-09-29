Russia reports 38,739 new daily COVID-19 cases, 109 deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 38,739 over the past day to 20,948,470, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 40,017 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 3,154 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 4.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 32 regions, while in 46 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 3,300 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,216 over the past day versus 4,041 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,192,207 since the start of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,782 over the past day versus 1,771 a day earlier, reaching 1,754,640.