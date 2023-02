In the past 24 hours, a total of 9,410 new Covid cases were registered in Russia, making the total case count 21,996,744, with 45 fatalities, which makes the total death toll 395,279, Trend reports citing TASS.

The number of recoveries has increased by 5,200, making the total recovery count 21,379,874.

A total of 618 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, with 13 regions reporting an increase in this number, 59 reporting a decreased and 13 reporting no change.