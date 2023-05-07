Evacuation from village in Russian Sverdlovsk Region begins as depots with explosives catch fire

The authorities have begun to evacuate the residents of the Pervomaisky village in the Russia's Sverdlovsk Region, where warehouses with explosives are on fire. People are leaving by buses and personal vehicles, the head of the Rezhevsky urban district Ivan Kartashov said on his page in the VKontakte social media, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The evacuation of residents from the village of Pervomaisky has begun. Temporary accommodation facilities have been set up. Arrangements have been made for the population to be evacuated by buses and private vehicles," he wrote.

Kartashov added that a crisis management center had been created.

The Emergencies Ministry’s office in the Sverdlovsk Region has said about 50 fire-fighters and 14 vehicles are dealing with the blaze.