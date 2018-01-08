Turkish convoy attacked in Syria’s Idlib

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A Turkish military convoy was attacked in Syria’s Idlib city, the Turkish media reported Jan. 8.

Reportedly, unknown individuals fired from mortars at the Turkish convoy which was moving to one of the roadblocks in Idlib.

No one was injured in the incident.

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21, 2017.

Military equipment has been deployed in Turkey’s south-central Kilis province, which borders Syrian territories controlled by YPG and PYD.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news