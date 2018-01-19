Prisoners in Turkey to wear single-type uniform

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Prisoners in Turkey will wear a single-type uniform, Turkish media reported Jan. 19 quoting sources in the Interior Ministry.

Single-type uniform for prisoners will be used for the first time in one of the prisons in the Diyarbakir province in east Turkey.

It is expected that by the end of 2018, all prisoners of Turkey are expected to wear single-type uniform by the end of 2018.

There are a total of 372 prisons operating in Turkey.

