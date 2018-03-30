Turkey closes Bosphorus strait – media

30 March 2018 09:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has closed the Bosphorus for shipping traffic, the Turkish media reported March 30.

Reportedly, the reason for the closure is a dense fog, as a result of which the visibility dropped to 25 meters.

It is expected that the Bosporus will be closed for navigation during the day due to bad weather conditions.

The strait was also closed for traffic of ships on March 28 due to a similar reason.

Azernews Newspaper
