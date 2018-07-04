Erdogan talks death penalty for pedophiles in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The introduction of the death penalty in Turkey is not such an easy issue, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, when commenting on the issue of the possibility of instituting death penalty on pedophiles, Turkish media reported July 4.

Erdogan noted that, first it is necessary to have a constitutional ruling for this purpose.

The head of state noted that the government, as well as the defense and law enforcement agencies of Turkey are doing everything possible to protect their citizens.

Earlier, the Spokesman and Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Mahir Unal said that Turkey is considering the issue of introduction of the death penalty against pedophiles, as well as their castration.

Unal noted that, the protection of children will be provided at the highest level in Turkey.

The deputy chairman of the ruling party also noted that the issue of execution and castration of pedophiles will be discussed by the Turkish Parliament once again.

The Vice-Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag had said that the castration of pedophiles will be introduced in Turkey.

"Unfortunately, the discussion of this issue was postponed due to the early election in Turkey," Bozdag said.

The issue of castration of pedophiles was discussed in the Turkish Parliament on April 9, and it was expected that this bill will be adopted.

In case of adoption of the law on castration of pedophiles in Turkey, they will also face penitentiary imprisonment for the period from 20 to 40 years.

The Turkish oppositional Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) advocated for the castration of pedophiles in Turkey, explaining that there is already such a practice in a number of other countries.

The death penalty in Turkey had been abolished in 2001, while it had not been applied in the country since 1986.

