Forest fires continue in Turkey

6 July 2018 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A forest fire has broken out in Turkey’s Antalya province, Turkish media reported July 6.

The fire covered a forest area of one hectare. The work is underway to localize the fire.

Fire brigades, as well as helicopters, are involved in extinguishing the fire.

On July 5, a forest fire broke out in Bodrum district of Turkey’s Mugla province.

This is while on July 3, a forest fire also broke out in Turkey’s Istanbul.

Forests occupy 27.6 percent of the territory of Turkey. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

In the history of Turkey, since 1937, more than 68,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded.

In the past 10 years alone, more than 24,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Balloon carrying tourists in Turkey makes emergency landing
Turkey 16:23
New composition of Turkey’s Cabinet of Ministers to be approved July 9 - Erdogan
Turkey 14:20
Number of Iranian tourists visiting Turkey up
Tourism 13:59
Russian S-400 systems not directed against NATO members - Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkey 13:23
US sanctions against Iran unacceptable - Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkey 13:08
Transportation of passengers by air transport increases in June in Turkey
Economy news 12:20
Latest
Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Iran nuclear deal, Syria
Russia 16:42
Azerbaijan does not make exceptions in selection of new gas sources for SGC – SOCAR
Oil&Gas 16:28
Balloon carrying tourists in Turkey makes emergency landing
Turkey 16:23
Still too many questions, few answers in Brexit talks - EU's Barnier
Europe 16:15
All expected external borrowings for SGC to be received on time - SOCAR
Oil&Gas 16:13
Uzbek cars sales in Russia down to zero
Economy news 16:01
Uzbek and Kazakh banks sign deal on trade financing
Economy news 15:35
Indonesian rubber producers enter market of Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:33
Uzbek company calls for maritime shipping benefits with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:23