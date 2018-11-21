Cavusoglu, Pompeo discuss Khashoggi murder, bilateral relations, regional issues

21 November 2018 00:48 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo discussed several issues late Tuesday, with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi dominating the agenda, Daily Sabah reported.

The diplomats also discussed the improving relations between Turkey and the U.S.

Pompeo later said in a press conference that he is content with the "momentum of improving relations with Turkey," and he also discussed the developments in Syria with his Turkish counterpart.

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Crown Prince M. bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de factor leader, ordered the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi, according to a U.S. official familiar with the assessment. Others familiar with the case caution that while it's likely that the crown prince had a role in the death there continue to be questions about the degree to which he was involved.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey to seek UN investigation into Khashoggi murder if Saudis don't cooperate, FM says
Turkey 03:18
Secretary of state defends Trump's support of Saudi Arabia
US 01:24
Trump: U.S. will stand by Saudis, even though prince may have had knowledge of killing
US 20 November 22:14
US sanctions Iran, Russian companies over alleged oil shipments to Syria
US 20 November 21:43
Israel to turn to U.S. government over Airbnb removal of settlement listings
Israel 20 November 16:16
Turkey, Iran to boost cooperation in fight against terror
Turkey 20 November 14:58
Latest
Poland refuses to sign UN global migration pact
Europe 03:18
Turkey to seek UN investigation into Khashoggi murder if Saudis don't cooperate, FM says
Turkey 03:18
12 people die in eastern India bus accident
Other News 02:41
Renault taps interim chairman, COO to replace Ghosn: sources
Other News 02:00
Secretary of state defends Trump's support of Saudi Arabia
US 01:24
Plane runs into man on takeoff runway at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport
Russia 00:11
80 percent of Iraqi kids have experienced violence at home or in school: UNICEF report
World 20 November 23:39
Suicide bomber kills over 50 at religious event in Kabul
Other News 20 November 23:03
Eni reveals investment in Turkmenistan over 10 years
Oil&Gas 20 November 22:36