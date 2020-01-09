Number of commercial flights carried out in Turkey down in 2019

9 January 2020 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Hydroelectric power plants to be built in Turkey
Turkey 13:25
Turkey's exports to OIC countries up
Turkey 11:43
New cableway to be built in Turkey's north-west
Turkey 10:26
Electricity generation declines in Turkey
Turkey 09:45
Turkey-US trade turnover declines
Turkey 09:29
Israeli tourists pay more visits to Turkey
Tourism 09:21
Latest
Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed in Beijing
Politics 16:06
Ashgabat plans large-scale work to modernize energy system
Oil&Gas 16:06
Albanian chairmanship to continue to reinforce OSCE’s conflict resolution engagement on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:03
World Bank decreases GDP growth forecast for Georgia
Business 16:00
Turkmenistan mulls prospects for co-op with SCO
Turkmenistan 15:54
ERIELL Group commissions new gas wells in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:48
EU resumes probe into Boeing-Embraer deal, sets new April 30 deadline
Europe 15:45
EU's Michel urges Iran's Rouhani to comply with nuclear deal
Europe 15:44
IHS Markit: Solar installation demand to rise in 2020
Oil&Gas 15:33