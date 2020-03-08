Turkey's jewelry export increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of jewelry from Turkey to world markets has exceeded $664.2 million from January through February 2020, which is 28 percent more compared to the same period last year, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on March 6.

Turkey’s export of jewelry made up 2.3 percent of the total export from January through February 2020, the ministry noted.

"In February 2020, Turkey exported jewelry to world markets worth $372.3 million, which is 49.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2019," the ministry said.

During the reported period, export of jewelry from Turkey has made up 2.5 percent of the country’s total export.

"Over the last 12 months, i.e. from February 2019 through February 2020, Turkey has exported jewelry worth $4.2 billion," the ministry added.

