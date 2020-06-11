Flights between Turkey, UK to resume as of June 11

Daily scheduled flights between Turkey and the UK will resume as of June 11, the British Embassy in Ankara announced on Twitter, Trend reports with reference to yenisafak.com.

"Turkish Airlines will operate 1 daily flight from Istanbul Airport to London Heathrow. Anadolu Jet will be operating 1 daily flight from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport to London Stansted," the embassy said.

It noted that there is no confirmation of whether non-citizens or non-residents are allowed to travel to Turkey.

"All passengers arriving into Turkey will be subject to temperature checks using thermal cameras or remote thermometers, on exit from the aircraft /and or inside the airport terminal," it added.

Anyone showing symptoms will be directed to the medical units.

All arrivals are also required to self-isolate at home for a period of 14 days.