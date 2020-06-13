Number of Turkish job seekers in Uzbekistan down more than twice in 1Q2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Uzbekistan significantly decreased from January 2020 through March 2020, Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) told Trend.

According to the agency, the number of Turkish citizens visiting Uzbekistan to find work through İŞKUR reduced by 50.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019.

As reported, 60 Turkish citizens visited Uzbekistan via İŞKUR during the reporting period.

From January through March 2020, 4,077 Turkish citizens went abroad through İŞKUR, which is 23.9 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

In March 2020, 74,331 citizens were provided with jobs through this agency in Turkey.

Some 32.1 percent of the total number of employed citizens accounted for women and 67.9 percent for men.

In March 2020, 96.6 percent of the total number of citizens provided with jobs accounted for the private sector, İŞKUR said.

The number of unemployed in Turkey in the reporting month amounted to over 3.6 million people, 48.9 percent of which are women, and 51.1 percent are men.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu