Turkey's export of leather products abroad in 1H2020 down

Turkey’s export of leather goods to world markets from January through June 2020 shrank by 24.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2019, and made up $630,549, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The export of leather goods from Turkey made up 0.8 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

"In June 2020, Turkey exported leather goods worth $101,532 to foreign markets, up by 15.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of leather goods in June this year amounted to 0.8 percent of the country's total export.

During the last twelve months (from June 2019 through June 2020), Turkey exported the leather goods in the amount of over $1.4 billion.

In May 2020, Turkey exported leather goods worth $61.3 million to foreign markets, down by 62.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to 0.6 percent of the country's total export.

From May 2019 through May 2020, Turkey exported the leather goods in the amount of over $1.4 billion.

