Turkey records growth in number of real estate bought by Iranian citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

Iranian citizens purchased 5,565 real estate objects in Turkey from January through October 2020, which is 1,405 more objects compared to the same period in 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish State Authority on Land Cadastre and Real Estate Purchase and Sale.

According to the agency, in October 2020, citizens of Iran purchased 849 real estate objects in Turkey, which is 313 objects more than in the same month of 2019.

In October 2020, 119,574 properties were sold in Turkey, which is 16.3 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

In October 2020, 5,258 properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is an increase by 23.1 percent compared to the same month in 2019.