Import of Turkish ready-made clothes by Iran down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Export of ready-made clothes from Turkey to Iran decreased by 93.18 percent from January through October 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, reaching $9.6 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on Nov.26.

In October 2020, Turkey exported ready-made clothes worth $1.6 million to Iran, which is 5.99 percent less than in the same month of last year, said the ministry.

The export of ready-made clothes from Turkey to foreign markets edged down by 5.8 percent in the past ten months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, making up $13.9 billion.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of clothes made up 10.3 percent of the country's total exports for the mentioned period.

In October 2020, Turkey exported ready-made clothes worth over $1.8 billion to international markets, which is 19.6 percent more compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey’s clothing exports for the reporting month accounted for 10.7 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (from October 2019 through October 2020), Turkey exported ready-made clothes worth over $16.8 billion abroad.