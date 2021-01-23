Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to new COVID-19 variant

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Turkey has temporarily halted flights from Brazil due to the rise in the more infectious COVID-19 variant, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Turkey previously stopped flights from Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and South Africa because of the more transmissible mutated coronavirus variant.

Brazil was added to this list on Friday, Koca announced on Twitter.

Ankara began its nationwide vaccination campaign by using China's Sinovac on Jan. 14, with health care workers among those who initially received the shots, followed by high-risk groups.

More than 1.2 million people have since been vaccinated against coronavirus.